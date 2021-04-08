Final TN poll tally 72.78pc, city sees more male voter turnout

Chennai :

In the single phase polls that was conducted on Tuesday, four districts - Karur, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri and Kallakurichi registered polling percentage of over 80. Karur topped the list with 83.92%, Ariyalur with 82.47%, Dharmapuri with 82.35% and Kallakurichi with 80.14%. Chennai registered the lowest polling percentage with 59.06. Tirunelveli which was close to Chennai in terms of polling tally finished second last with 66.65% and Chengalpattu district was third last with 68.18%.





Going by the constituencies, voting percentage crossed 80 in 37 of them, while in about 130 segments, the turnout was between 70 and 80 percent, the data showed. Palacode in Dharmapuri registered the highest polling percentage with 87.33 followed by Kulithalai in Karur with 86.15 and Edappadi in Salem with 85.6%.





Among the lowest, Villivakkam constituency registered 55.52% polling, T Nagar 55.92 and Velachery 55.95%. In fact, nine out of 10 lowest polled constituencies were in Chennai and the only remaining one was Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district.





Despite the number of female voters in the electoral list being higher than male voters, the latter polled more votes than the former. As per data, of the 1,99,505 male voters, 12,13,350 cast their votes, which stands at 60.83 per cent. On the other hand, of the total 20,61,473 female voters, 11,84,173 exercised their franchise and this stands at 57.44 per cent.





Moreover, 114 transpersons also cast their votes and as per data, there are 1,083 transgender voters in the electoral list.Of the total 40,57,061 voters, only 23,97,637 cast votes, which stands at 59.10 per cent.





In RK Nagar constituency, where the highest turnout was recorded in the city, 72.34 per cent of male voters and 69.76 per cent of female voters cast their votes.





The lowest male turnout was recorded in Villivakkam, with only 56.26 per cent male voters. In Harbour constituency, 54.04 per cent female voters exercised their franchise. Interestingly, the turnout of male voters, in terms of percentage, was higher than female voters in all the 16 Assembly constituencies.





Counting of polled votes will be taken up on May 2. The ruling AIADMK is seeking a third term while DMK is aiming to return to the ruling saddle after being trounced in 2011.