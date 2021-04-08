CS holds meeting with officials to contain spread of pandemic in State

With the State registering close to 4,000 COVID cases on an average, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, on Wednesday, held a meeting with officials of the Health and Police Department to discuss steps to be taken to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Chennai : "The meeting was held to discuss the important points to be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meeting to be held tomorrow. Only then will the decision of tightening rules be announced," said a government source. Though there is no possibility of complete lockdown in the State, restrictions on public gatherings and visiting public places might be imposed by the Tamil Nadu government, the source added.