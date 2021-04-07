TN adds 3,986 new COVID-19 infections, 17 more deaths

Chennai :

According to a department bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,70,546 today with 1,824 patients being discharged, leaving 27,743 active cases.





Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,459 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,57,851,while the toll is at 4,286.





A total of 80,535 samples were tested on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,01,73,626.





Chengalpet reported 390 fresh cases today, Coimbatore 332, Thiruvallur 208, Tiruppur 141, Thanjavur 108, while 30 districts recorded fresh infections in double digits.