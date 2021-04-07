Minister faces case for violating model code of conduct

A case of violation of model code of conduct has been registered against Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, police said on Wednesday.
Coimbatore: The Minister allegedly took his car with an AIADMK party flag near a polling booth on Tuesday, the polling day in the state, which was the violation, the police said. A complaint was lodged by Raja Mohammed, the zonal officer of Thondamuthur Assembly constituency from where Velumani has contested. The Minister was spotted wearing a shawl bearing the party flag within 100 metres of the polling booth, which was also a violation of the model code of conduct, they said. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Velumani.
