Ex-TN Chief Secretary appointed NGT special member

Chennai :

Saibal Dasgupta, the present expert member, has been transferred to the Eastern bench of the NGT.





Vaidyanathan was appointed by the principal bench of the NGT in New Delhi on Monday.





An environment advocacy group, Poovulagin Nanbargal, had earlier filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court, saying that Vaidyanathan did not have enough experience in environment-related activities.





The NGT Southern Zone bench has been proactive dealing in several issues, including taking action on ground water contamination against State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (SIPCOT) in Cuddalore.