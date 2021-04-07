First-time voters base decision on campaign speeches, not social media

As the State went into the election on Tuesday, it was an opportunity for young, first-time voters to finally exercise their franchise.

Representative Image (ANI)

Chennai : Despite being amid a pandemic, many reported that their experience was positive, with many choosing their candidates based on campaign promises rather than social media efforts and in-depth background research. According to Rohit Subramanian, a first-time voter in Chennai, the process was smooth, with all safety measures being followed. In the build-up to the elections, the 20-year-old stated that he kept an eye out on the parties’ campaign promises and their televised speeches. In the districts, however, there were more issues when it came to safety and hygiene in the polling station, says V Dhanvanth, a first-time voter in Madurai. While voters exercised caution, there were lack of facilities and regulations followed by the polling stations. For Dhanvanth, the voting process was rather anti-climactic. “Our teachers used to say that this is our most important responsibility as a citizen, but I didn’t feel that way. To be honest, I don’t think our democracy is properly enforced,” said the 21-year-old.