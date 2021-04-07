Mild tension in Bodi as stones pelted at car of OPS’ son

Madurai :

The MP along with party cadre was inspecting voting in parts of Kodangipatti, Meenakshipuram and other areas coming under the limits of Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency, from where his father O Panneerselvam, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister was contesting.





While the MP was reviewing the polling process with the party cadre at Perumalgoundanpatty, a quarrel erupted between a few locals and the cadre. A heated exchange broke out between them and resulted in a minor scuffle in which one local resident suffered injuries to his head. Irked over this, other locals started attacking the MP’s vehicle and police personnel deployed at the locality chased them away. The AIADMK cadre then staged a protest demanding the arrest of those pelted stones at the MP’s vehicle, sources said.





However, none of the inmates of the vehicle were injured. Another car that followed the MP’s car was also damaged. The attack occurred around 3 p.m. The attackers numbering around 10 were in an inebriated condition, sources said. When the situation went out of control, police force was deployed adequately.





The MP said since the DMK feared defeat in the polls, cadre of that party indulged in such attacks. However, DMK’s Thangatamilselvan, rival contestant to Panneerselvam in Bodinayakanur, denied involvement of DMK cadre in the attack. Bodi Taluk police are yet to file a case, sources said.