BJP issuing cash tokens, Kamal complains to RO

Chennai :

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer (RO) claiming that certain parties were distributing tokens which can be exchanged for money post elections.





After an inspection at Kempatti Colony, the actor-turned-politician submitted a written complaint with photos of the token and videos to substantiate his claim. He also claimed that the MNM will seek re-polling if distribution of cash tokens continues.





In the complaint, the MNM’s election agent M Udhayakumar claimed that tokens with a seal, ‘for Sri Ganapathy Agencies,’ a private firm was distributed among the electorate from a vehicle in Kembatti Colony. The people were asked to exchange the tokens for money.





Meanwhile, the DMK-Congress cadres led by Coimbatore South Constituency Congress candidate Mayura Jayakumar staged a protest on Sullivan Street demanding action against BJP workers found distributing tokens to people who had turned up to vote.





Responding to these allegations, BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan in a tweet said, “The Congress, MNM and others were enacting a drama of cash token distribution against BJP, while knowing well of their defeat.”