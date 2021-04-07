Wed, Apr 07, 2021

BJP issuing cash tokens, Kamal complains to RO

Published: Apr 07,202112:45 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The high profile Coimbatore South Constituency continued to be under spotlight even on the day of polling on Tuesday over allegations of rampant cash distribution to the electorate.

Image Courtesy: ANI
Image Courtesy: ANI
Chennai:
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer (RO) claiming that certain parties were distributing tokens which can be exchanged for money post elections.

After an inspection at Kempatti Colony, the actor-turned-politician submitted a written complaint with photos of the token and videos to substantiate his claim. He also claimed that the MNM will seek re-polling if distribution of cash tokens continues.

In the complaint, the MNM’s election agent M Udhayakumar claimed that tokens with a seal, ‘for Sri Ganapathy Agencies,’ a private firm was distributed among the electorate from a vehicle in Kembatti Colony. The people were asked to exchange the tokens for money.

Meanwhile, the DMK-Congress cadres led by Coimbatore South Constituency Congress candidate Mayura Jayakumar staged a protest on Sullivan Street demanding action against BJP workers found distributing tokens to people who had turned up to vote.

Responding to these allegations, BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan in a tweet said, “The Congress, MNM and others were enacting a drama of cash token distribution against BJP, while knowing well of their defeat.”

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations