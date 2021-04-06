Reel life turns real as TN voter votes as per Sec 49P

Chennai :

In the movie Sarkar, starring Vijay, the hero and NRI on realising his vote was polled by some other person had sought action under Section 49P of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.





Similarly, on Tuesday, a voter in the Thiruverumbur assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district found that his vote had been cast by somebody else.





The voter, proving his identity to the polling officer, voted as prescribed in Section 49P, a polling official told IANS.





Polling is underway in the 234-assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu to elect the 16th assembly.