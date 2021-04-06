Tue, Apr 06, 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: COVID-19 affected people cast their votes wearing PPE kit

Published: Apr 06,202107:00 PM by PTI

Ahead of the arrival of people infected with the coronavirus, all personnel in polling stations donned the PPE kits and facilitated their voting.

Representative Image
Chennai:
Number of others being treated for the virus voted here and in other parts of Tamil Nadu. 

The premises were sanitised later. The last hour (6 pm-7 pm) of polling was earmarked for COVID-19-infected voters or those suspected to be infected by the virus. 

The total number of people, who chose to vote using PPEs despite being infected by the virus, is not known immediately.


