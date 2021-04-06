TN adds 3,645 new COVID-19 infections, 15 deaths

Chennai :

According to a department bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,68,722 today with 1,809 patients being discharged, leaving 25,598 active infections.





Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,303 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,56,359.





The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,280.





A total of 80,856 samples were tested on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,00,93,091.





Chengalpet reported 304 fresh cases today, Coimbatore 281, Thiruvallur 165, Kancheepuram 137, Thanjavur 121, Madurai 120, Tiruchirappalli 117, while 27 districts recorded fresh infections in double digits.