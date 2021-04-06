Tue, Apr 06, 2021

Tamil Nadu polls: DMK-Congress alliance set for landslide victory, says Chidambaram after casting vote

Published: Apr 06,202110:09 AM by ANI

The senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said after casting his vote at a polling booth in Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur in Sivaganga district on Tuesday.

Sivagangai:
The secular and progressive alliance of the DMK and Congress is all set for a landslide victory in Tamil Nadu said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram after casting his vote at a polling booth in Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur in Sivaganga district on Tuesday.

"Our secular progressive alliance is all set for a landslide victory as people of Tamil Nadu want a change," he said to the media after casting his vote.
Polling across 234 Assembly constituencies in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu started at 7 am.

A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray. In order to combat the COVID-19 spread, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937.

