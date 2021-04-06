Tamil Nadu Completes 4.25 Per Cent Poll In First Two Hours

Voters are seen wearing gloves and masks in booths while casting votes

Chennai :

During the first two hours of polling between 7 am and 9 am, around 4.25 per cent voters in the city voted.





Of the 40,45,110 voters in the 16 assembly constituencies, as many as 1,72,074 voters cast their votes. Of the 16 constituencies, highest polling has been recorded in T Nagar, where 6.39 per cent votes polled.





RK Nagar (6 per cent), Virugambakkam (5.91 per cent), Royapuram (5.60 per cent), Perambur (5.35 per cent) and Egmore (5.19 per cent) constituencies recorded more than 5 per cent polling.





Lowest polling has been recorded in Chepauk - Triplicane (2.35 per cent), Mylapore (2.36 per cent), Saidapet (2.39 per cent) and Anna Nagar (2.43 per cent) constituencies. The trend suggest that the polling is faster in constituencies where more middle class population reside ans slower in relatively posh constituencies.





In terms of number, 17,289 voters voted in Virugambakkam constituency, which is the highest.