Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Issues In Evms But It Will Be Solved By The Respective Poll Officials, Says Satyabrata Sahoo

Chennai :

Polling in 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu started at 7 am on Tuesday. Few incidents of missing names in the voter lists and technical snag in the EVMs were reported.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, while addressing the media after casting his vote at Nerkundram said, "Polling continues peacefully. There might be issues in EVMs but it will be solved by the respective poll officials. Also, no problems have been reported in the sensitive booths".





A total of 3998 candidates including heavyweights like Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan are in the fray.





People started lining up early in the morning eagerly to cast their votes. Actors Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar were among the early voters in the city.





The voters were given hand sanitizers and provided with hand gloves and masks, before entering the voting booth.





The Election commission had earlier announced that the COVID-19 infected voters would be given personal protective equipment (PPE) kits while others hand gloves for casting their votes in the elections to Tamil Nadu assembly as part of preventive measures in view of the pandemic.