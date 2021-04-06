Hand gloves and sanitisers for voters in TN assembly polls

Chennai :

The voters were given hand sanitizers and provided with hand gloves and masks, before entering the voting booth.





The Election commission had earlier announced that the COVID-19 infected voters would be given personal protective equipment (PPE) kits while others hand gloves for casting their votes in the elections to Tamil Nadu assembly as part of preventive measures in view of the pandemic.





Accordingly, the voters were sent inside the booth after thermal screening and were provided with gloves and masks. They were also provided with sanitisers.

EC had mentioned earlier that in case of people infected with COVID-19 or suspected of being infected with the virus, they would be permitted to cast their votes wearing a PPE kit that would be provided by authorities. Sahoo has issued a standard protocol for district election officers under which corona patients should be allowed in the last segment to cast their votes.





Polling in 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu went underway at 7 am on Tuesday.





A total of 3998 candidates including heavyweights like Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan are in the fray.









People started lining up early in the morning eagerly to cast their votes. Actors Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar were among the early voters in the city.





While the ruling AIADMK is seeking a third term, Stalin-led DMK is making a strong bid to come back to power after a decade of stint in opposition.





Polling also began in neighbouring Puducherry this morning.