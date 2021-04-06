7 bullets recovered from a box near Dhanushkodi

Madurai :

Ramanathapuram SP E Karthik said acting on a tip off from fisherman, a Q Branch team was rushed to the spot and recovered the bullets. The personnel of the are investigating how the bullets came there.





District ‘Q’ Branch Inspector of Police Maheswari said the bullets were found inside a white plastic box.





Of the bullets, six were live, including four that can be used in AK-47’s and two that can be used in 9mm pistol and the other one was dummy. The Inspector said algae was found inside the plastic box and hence it could have been abandoned long ago.





However, after making preliminary inquiries, the recovered bullets were handed over to the Dhanushkodi police for further investigation, Maheswari said.





Dhanushkodi police have filed a case.





Moreover, the recovered bullets were sent to forensic lab to examine and analyze it, sources said.





Two Lankan nationals held





Meanwhile, two Sri Lankan nationals were apprehended by the Coastal Security Group personnel near Rameswaram.





According to Inspector of Police Kanagaraj, the duo were being escorted by the police to Puzhal prison, on Monday. The duo identified as Pratap (26) and Mathesh (20), of Jaffna, made illegal entry into India by a fibre boat that sailed from Talaimannar and dropped them at Arichal Munai on Sunday. Sources said the arrested duo were accused in a murder case reported in Jaffna on March 27.