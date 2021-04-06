Static team’s vehicle hit by lorry turns turtle, woman SSI killed on the spot near Gudiyattam

Vellore :

According to official reports, the team consisting of a woman head constable Malathy, photographer Prakasam (53) and two other members, was headed by handloom inspector Karthikeyan (38). The members were on their regular rounds near Gudiyattam in their vehicle. The driver lost control when he tried to avoid a dog which suddenly darted in front of the vehicle. Following this, the vehicle slid towards the right of the road and was hit by lorry coming in the opposite direction and turned turtle. In the impact head constable Malathy was killed on the spot, while the photographer sustained injuries. He was rushed to the Gudiyattam Government Hospital.





On receipt of information, Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram rushed to the spot and conducted enquiries. Officials have sent a request to Chief Electoral Officer Sathyabrata Sahoo seeking ex-gratia and relief assistance for both the deceased and the injured, officials said.