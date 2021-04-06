DMK alleges land grab, asks Governor to book CM, Deputy, Minister

Chennai :

Referring to a GO passed on February 8, 2021 to alienate a tract of government land in Koyambedu to a private builder, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, in his complaint to the Governor, said the lands have been alienated without any transparency for the benefit of a private company as a part of larger conspiracy to receive kickbacks for the CM, Deputy CM and the Minister.





“No auction or notice to the public was issued about the alienation of the land. The said GO was passed in a tearing hurry on February 8, when the model code of conduct was looming. There was no need for a govt, which was in the last few days in office to pass such a GO alienating prime property in the heart of Koyambedu. The timing of the GO shows that it was so that the beneficiaries can get the land alienated before a new govt comes in.