RMC issues heatwave warning for interior districts

Chennai :

“A heatwave warning has been issued for certain districts. People who are exposing themselves to direct sunlight may experience sun stroke, dehydration, high body temperature, throbbing, dizziness, weakness, nausea or disorientation. The general public and farmers are advised not to expose themselves to direct sunlight from noon to 4 pm,” read the heatwave warning issued by the RMC.





Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Tiruchy, Karur, Madurai and Dindigul districts. Maximum temperatures over districts like Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tirupur, Dindigul, Madurai, Karur and Tiruchy are likely to be three to five degrees above normal.





While coastal districts can enjoy cooler temperatures, humidity continues to come in the way. Owing to a 60-80 pc relative humidity, coastal districts may see hot and sweaty mornings and afternoons. However, the north coastal districts will see no thundershowers, say bloggers.





“In the morning, the coastal areas will see clouds, but as the land heats up quicker, the pressure drops inland and the convergence shifts there. Only after the land starts to cool down and if these thunderstorms sustain, they will move towards the coast from the interiors in the late nights,” said weatherblogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.