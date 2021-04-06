Donkeys take EVMs to hill hamlets

Madurai :

Amid tight security, electronic voting machines and other necessities have been dispatched to polling stations across the state ahead of the Tuesday elections. To reach the remote hilly polling stations in Theni and Dindigul, authorities take the aid of donkeys to move polling materials.





Among the 1,561 polling stations in 576 locations in Theni district, 14 polling stations are located in hilly areas in Andipatti and 9 such stations under the limits of Bodinayakanur. Polling materials, including COVID care materials such as hand sanitizers were taken up in jeeps to the booths on hilly areas in Andipatti constituency and since vehicles could not access polling stations through steep hilly terrains in Bodinayakanur constituency, donkeys were used to carry the polling materials at locations including Central station, Kurangani and Oothukadu village, sources said. A total of 24 candidates, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, the sitting AIADMK MLA, are in fray in Bodinayakanur constituency and 20 contestants in Andipatti constituency.





Sources said polling materials were lifted in horses in Palani too.