District Collectors inspect booths to ensure peaceful polling

Thiruchirapalli :

In Tiruchy, Collector and District Election Officer S Divyadharshini oversaw the transportation of EVMs to the respective polling stations and inspected the polling stations on Monday and asked the officials to ensure the facilities, including the preventive measures for pandemic are in place.





Each polling station was allotted as many as 11 equipment, including the EVMs, VVPAT, gloves, masks and sanitizers.





Meanwhile, Tiruvarur Collector and District Election Officer V Santha, who spoke to reporters after inspecting the EVM distribution, said that there are as many as 49 candidates contesting in all the four constituencies of the district.





Santha said that there are as many as 9,762 officials, including volunteers and police personnel involved in poll duty.





While all the facilities to exercise free and fair polls have been made, the flying squad has seized Rs 2.15 crore unaccounted cash and liquor bottles worth Rs 13.54 lakh so far.





Meanwhile, Santha said that the CCTV cameras have been installed in 728 polling booths out of the 1,454 booths in the district. She also said that all the preventive measures meant for COVID-19 pandemic had been made properly and she urged the people to vote without fear.





For security, over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of election on Tuesday in Tiruchy district.





According to officials, apart from the policemen, ex-service personnel, Home Guards and NCC students have also been drafted for security duty.





As many as 1,050 police personnel have been deputed on duty in Tiruchy rural areas. More than 3,000 personnel, including 1,800 police personnel, have been deployed on security duty at booths located within Tiruchy City, which covers Tiruchy West and East segments and some parts of Srirangam and Tiruverumbur segments, officials added.