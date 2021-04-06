Musiri police register case against KN Nehru under 4 sections

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, the DMK principal secretary Nehru who is also in-charge of Musiri segment DMK candidate, had met the DMK candidate Kaduvetti Thiyagarajan recently and had inquired about the election campaign process. While he was discussing with the candidate and the DMK functionaries, one of the functionaries had reportedly told Nehru that the AIADMK candidate was distributing Rs 500 when the DMK candidate intended to give Rs 200 per vote.





Responding to this, Nehru lost his temper, used abusive words against the particular functionary.





This conversation had been videotaped and was circulated in the region since April 3 and the poll officials who watched the video, verified it and lodged a complaint against Nehru.





Meanwhile, Orathanadu officials found a man, who was later identified as Divyanathan, an AIADMK functionary, distributing money door to door wooing votes for the party candidate R Vaithilingam.





Soon the officials caught him red-handed and seized Rs 1.50 lakh in Rs 500 denomination from him.