3 each of ruling, Oppn held in Ottapidaram

Madurai :

Based on a complaint received at Election Control room in Thoothukudi that some persons were engaged in distributing money to people at Osanoothu in Ottapidaram, the team led by Tahsildar Muthukumar conducted search operations in a car and seized the cash found in the vehicle.





Three persons, including Kannan (50), Amma Peravai Union Secretary, Ottapidaram, M Jeyaram (32) of Puthur Pandiapuram and S Arunkumar (20) of Governagiri were arrested. Besides, the vehicle used by them was also detained.





Moreover, three persons belonging to DMK were also held after being charged with distributing money at Ceylon Colony. A Ravindra Kumar (53), P Raja (66) and D Kalaimani (51) were held. The team seized Rs 25,000 from them, sources said.