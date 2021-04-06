AP walkie-talkies to be returned soon after polling

Chennai :

A note from the state police headquarters said that in view of the Assembly Elections VHF communication equipment were received from Andhra Pradesh - Directorate of coordination police wireless (DCPW). These sets were distributed to field units.





A senior police official said that it is usual to get walkie-talkies from neighbouring states during the time of elections because bigger number of people and squads are deployed on the field.





The Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh, reported that they have scheduled Mandal Parishad and Zila Parishad Elections in Andhra Pradesh state on April 8 and requested return of their equipment from TN Police at least by April 7.





In view of this, it is mandated to return the VHF Communication Equipment which were collected from the Andhra Pradesh/DCPW to them by 12 noon on Wednesday.





Hence, it is instructed to return the VHF Communication equipment with all accessories in good working condition, received from the Andhra Pradesh to PTB Service Unit Chennai after the completion of polling on Tuesday without any delay.





The Technical officers were already instructed to use the equipment arrived from AP in places close to district and city headquarters and not distribute to long distance patrol and mobile parties.





All the equipment are to be collected by 7 pm on Tuesday and handed over to the Chennai HQ by 6 am Wednesday so that by noon all equipment can be handed over to AP authorities, a note from state police headquarters said.