Canvassing continues via SMS, social media

Chennai :

Recipients of messages appealing voters to pick AIADMK candidate continued to be posted on social media by netizens. Wary of the illegality, the candidates sent messages from anonymous phone numbers not directly connected to them. One such SMS received from an anonymous number asked this author to vote for the AIADMK candidate in Virugambakkam. More than highlighting his strengths, the anonymous sender listed out of seven issues against the main rival candidates’ party to choose him.





Calls with casteist messages made





Environmentalist cum entrepreneur G Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal had posted a tweet, alleging receipt of anonymous calls preaching against inter-caste marriages since Monday morning. Tagging the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, Sundarrajan tweeted, “I got a call from this number..... It is a recorded promotional voice call against inter-caste marriages. It completely destroys the social fabric of Tamil Nadu.”





Similar calls and messages were received by voters in Arcot regions, requesting voters to ignore a prominent party promoting inter-caste marriages. Messages of casteist nature were more prominently circulated in the northern districts, especially in constituencies contested by Thol Thirumavalavan’s VCK.





Similar messages became a talking point of politics even in neighbouring Puducherry where a Left leaning organisation moved the Madras High Court seeking to disqualify the BJP for illegally messaging voters using phone numbers linked to the Aadhaar cards.