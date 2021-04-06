Class 12 boards exams: Question papers and answer sheets ready

Chennai :

Even as it declared all-pass for students from classes 9 to 11, the Directorate of Government Examinations decided to conduct board exams for Class 12, as it is vital for the students to pursue higher education. More than eight lakh students will appear for the exams that are scheduled to be held from May 3 to May 21.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that though the authorities were still discussing whether to postpone board exams, the work on setting question papers from the truncated syllabus and printing of answer sheets were ready. The model question papers were already distributed among students so that they would have an idea about the pattern.





Though the schools would issue hall tickets, arrangements have also been made for the students to download and print it. “The answer sheets will be transported to the exam centres across the State, while question papers will be delivered a day before the exams,” he said.





The list of invigilators and flying squad members would be prepared by next week. “More examiners will be deployed this time, as exams centres might be increased to ensure the safety of the students,” said the official, adding that the authorities have ensured that exam centres will be within two km radius so that students need not travel long distances.





The examination authorities were also mulling to provide extra transportation facilities for students, the official said. This could be availed by the students from both government and aided schools.





The official said that board exams would be conducted for prison inmates. But the final number of inmates who will appear for exams would be known only a week before the exams, he added.