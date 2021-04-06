No plans to reimpose complete lockdown, says Health Secretary

Chennai :

“After polling, there will be restrictions on non-essential services after discussion with Chief Secretary and other officials. However, though there will be restrictions, it will be ensured that economic activities are not affected,” Radhakrishnan told the media on Monday.





According to him, COVID Care Centres have been opened at all districts to accommodate the rising cases. Those with mild and asymptomatic symptoms would be sent to COVID Care Centres or government facilities, he said.





After inspecting the State Vaccine Store on Monday, Radhakrishnan pointed out that more than 32 lakh people have so far been administered the vaccines without any major complications, and urged the public to come forward for vaccination.





“There are multiple vaccine sessions being conducted at government session sites. We encourage more people to come forward for vaccination,” he said. According to him, clusters due to gatherings and home-based clusters were continuing to emerge in the State.





The official also urged the public to ensure that they followed basic norms like social distancing and wearing masks while visiting polling booths to caste votes on Tuesday. The Health Department has made all arrangements to ensure that the safety measures were followed at polling booths, he added.





Sanitisers, facemasks, disposable gloves, thermal scanners and PPE kits were distributed for polling booths, and arrangements have also been made for disinfection of the polling stations as per discussions with the senior officials at State and district levels, Radhakrishnan added.