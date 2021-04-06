AIADMK says stop polls in 5 seats, EC says no change in schedule

Chennai :

Following a flurry of complaints from AIADMK functionaries over cash for votes in at least five constituencies, including Kolathur, Chepauk – Triplicane, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruchy West, and rumours of polls getting countermanded in these constituencies, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, on Monday evening clarified that election to all the 234 constituencies will be held as planned.





“There is no information that election for select constituencies would be countermanded. Some are saying that election to few constituencies will be cancelled. But voting in all the 234 constituencies will be held as planned”, said Sahoo, while addressing the media.





Earlier in the day, AIADMK functionaries submitted a complaint to the CEO claiming that DMK was involved in mass cash distribution in five constituencies -- Kolathur, Chepauk-Triplicane, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruchy West -- and demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) to countermand polls in all the five constituencies.





RM Babu Murugavel, one of AIADMK’s official spokespersons, filed series of complaints against all five DMK candidates contesting in the above five constituencies. In the Kolathur constituency, Babu Murugavel alleged that DMK President M K Stalin and his supporters had given Rs 5,000 for voters since April 2. Murugavel also alleged that Durga Stalin, wife of Stalin, was also involved in the distribution of money to voters. “Durga Stalin organised all-women self-help groups and paid a sum of Rs 10,000 to each group to act, canvas, cast their votes in favour of her husband. Moreover, voters are paid Rs 5,000 through G-pay which is a mockery of democracy,” Murugavel alleged in the complaint.





Similarly, in other complaints, Babu Murugavel alleged that DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, Duraimurugan in Katpadi constituency, EV Velu in Tiruvannamalai constituency and KN Nehru in Tiruchy West constituency had given money to voters ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per votes.