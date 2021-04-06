Arrangements in place for TN to face free, fair election

Chennai :

With 6.28 crore voters enrolled in the electoral rolls expected to head to 88,937 polling booths to elect the next State government in the backdrop of the COVID-19 situation, on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo, who reviewed the final poll arrangements, told reporters here on Monday that all arrangements were in place to hold free and fair polls.





He said that voters without the booth slips can also cast their votes by producing government certified documents and urged the public should participate in the democratic process. The CEO said, “So far Rs 428 crore worth seizure of cash, freebie, gold – silver ornaments, liquor bottles have been seized.” The voters can check their booths on the commission’s NVSP portal or daily 1950 with the city code to know about their polling booth location. Adequate masks, hand sanitisers and temperature scanners have been provided to all the booth level staff. Social distancing and masks will be made mandatory for the voters.





“Last 24 hours are extremely sensitive from an expenditure standpoint. Towards this, round the clock surveillance along with central paramilitary force teams has been taken up. Patrolling has been strengthened during the night and early morning along with expenditure teams. Armed personnel will be deployed in all polling booths and CCTV cameras will be set up outside every booth,” Sahoo told reporters.





Sahoo said that movement of liquor, cash for votes and other goods are under constant surveillance and additional check posts have been created in all district and State borders. Meanwhile, ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has demanded the EC to allow her to vote as her name was missing from the roll.