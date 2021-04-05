TN COVID-19 tally crosses 9 lakh, testing of samples 2 crore

Chennai :

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,335 cases, totalling 2,55,074. It leads in the number of fatalities too with 4,275. With the government emphasising on testing of samples, the total specimens examined so far in the state mounted to 2,00,12,235 with 80,056 samples tested today. Seven districts have clocked new infections in triple digits -- Coimbatore 376, Chengalpet 310, Thiruvallur 156, Thanjavur 129, Tiruchirappalli 128, Kancheepuram 128 and Tiruppur 104.





Among the 11 deceased, six succumbed in government-run hospitals and five in private ones. Two men, aged 50 and 62, from Chennai died without any pre-existing illness. A private lab in Chennai was recently accorded approval by the government to hold COVID-19 testing, taking the total number of facilities operating in the state to 260. As many as nine individuals, who returned from various destinations, including United Arab Emirates and Oman, were among those who tested positive today, the bulletin said.