Gold worth Rs.11.83 lakh seized at Chennai Airport

Chennai :

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said Sahubar Ali and Mohamed Jabir, who had come by an Air India flight were searched and three bundles of gold paste - one from Ali and two from Jabir - were recovered from their rectum.





On extraction, 253 grams of gold valued at Rs 11.83 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, the statement added.