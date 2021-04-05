Assets of 134 re-contesting TN MLAs grew 42 pc in 5 years

New Delhi :

Ruling AIADMK leader C. Vijayabasker C. from the Viralimalai constituency tops the list of these 134 MLAs. He has declared an increase of Rs 52.42 crore in his assets from Rs 9.08 crore in 2016 to Rs 61.50 crore in 2021, which is the highest in the list. Vijayabasker, who is the health Minister of Tamil Nadu, has won twice -- in 2011 and 2016 -- from Viralimalai segment and is seeking mandate for the third time.





Tamil Nadu Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) made the revelation after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of these 134 MLAs.





"The average assets of these 134 MLAs fielded by various parties, including independents, in 2016 was Rs 7.23 crore. The assets of these MLAs in 2021 is Rs 10.29 crores. The average asset growth for these MLAs, between the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections of 2016 and 2021 is Rs 3.06 crore. The average growth in assets is 42 per cent," the analysis said.





After Vijayabasker, the assets of DMK's M.K. Mohan from the Anna Nagar constituency has increased by Rs 40.23 crore from Rs 170.97 crore in 2016 to Rs 211.20 crore in 2021.





The assets of DMK's another MLA G. Anbalagan from the Kumbakonam constituency have risen by Rs 21.70 crore from Rs 20.02 crore in 2016 to Rs 41.73 crore in 2021.





Anbalagan K.P. of the AIADMK from Palacodu constituency is on the fourth rank with his assets showing an increase of Rs 16.42 crore from Rs 2.40 crore in 2016 to Rs 18.83 crore in 2021. AIADMK's another leader S. Ramachandran from Arani segment is on the fifth rank in the list with a growth of Rs 12.70 crore in his assets from Rs 2.18 crore in 2016 to Rs 14.89 crore in 2021.