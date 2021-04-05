BJP’s Nadda confident of good show in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

BJP National president JP Nadda on Sunday exuded confidence of a good show in Tamil Nadu. BJP-led NDA will form government in West Bengal and Puducherry and would continue to govern in Assam also, he said.





Talking to reporters, he said the party will perform good in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where the Assembly polls will take place on Tuesday.





He also said the issues raised by the BJP-NDA has been well appreciated by the people in all these states.





Exuding confidence of a good show in Tamil Nadu, he said the AIADMK government has been successfully implementing the programmes and policies supported by the Centre. Through all these programmes, development has taken place, he added.





Condoles death of security personnel in Maoists gun fight





Nadda also condoled the death of more than 20 security personnel in a gun fight with Maoists at Sukma in the jungles of Chattisgarh on Saturday.