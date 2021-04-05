28 from AP held with nearly Rs 1 cr

Vellore :

Flying squad officials received a tip about AIADMK cadre of Ranipet constituency candidate SM Sukumar getting ready for money distribution to voters from a location on the Vanapadi Road. Soon sub-collector Ilambagavath also reached the spot and nabbed a youth who tried to escape by scaling a wall.





The youth – identified as Dinesh (24) of Chittoor wanted to escape as those inside the premises were beating him. Inquiries revealed that he was being made responsible for missing Rs 14 lakh. The sub-collector ordered the premises to be opened and were shocked to find 27 men inside all of whom were from Andhra Pradesh. A search of the surrounding premises revealed cash to the tune of Rs 91.67 lakh (in Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations) in three bags which were thrown into nearby bushes. Officials then secured the persons and also seized 29 cell phones.