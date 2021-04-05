MNM president booked for using actors dressed like Gods for campaigning

Coimbatore :

The actor-turned-politician has been booked by Kattoor police under sections 123 (3)(The promotion of, or attempt to promote, feelings of enmity or hatred between different classes of the citizens of India on grounds of religion, race, caste, community, or language, by a candidate or his agent or any other person with the consent of a candidate or his election agent for the furtherance of the prospects of the election of that candidate or for prejudicially affecting the election of any candidate) and 125 (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of People Act. He was slapped with the case on a complaint by independent candidate Palanikumar.





Meanwhile, BJP state executive committee member Radha Ravi has also been booked by Race Course police for making derogatory remarks against Kamal while campaigning for BJP’s Coimbatore South constituency candidate Vanathi Srinivasan on March 28. He was booked following a complaint by an election official.