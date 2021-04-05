Daily wage labourer cuts off finger wishing Stalin to be CM

Madurai :

The man, identified as Kuruvaiah of Reserve Line in Sivakasi, was at Irukkankudi to offer prayers at Mariamman temple on Sunday. Other devotees who saw this rushed him to a hospital in Sattur. Sources said Karuvaiah is a daily wage labourer and a DMK loyalist. He had cut off his finger wishing DMK president MK Stalin to become the next Chief Minister.





Kuruvaiah was frustrated about the party’s defeat in the last two terms and took this extreme step, sources said. After being alerted about the incident, the Irukkankudi police counseled the man, sources said.