Sree Annapoorna restaurant retorts to Tejasvi Surya

Chennai :

Surya on Friday tweeted, "Today after breakfast at restaurant, I naturally went to pay. Cashier hesitated to accept money. With great hesitation he accepted after insistence. I told him that we are from BJP. A party that respects all and protects all. Not DMK to do roll-call even from small businesses."





Replying to the tweet of Surya, Sree Annapoorna restaurant said in a facebook post: "Dear Tejasvi Surya, we are glad to have served you at our restaurant. At Annapoorna we greet everyone with the same love and gratitude, in fact everyone comes forward to pay their bills. No one has forced us for anything free. As a token of love and respect we sometimes refrain from taking money from people who work for our society."



