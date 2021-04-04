TN's COVID-19 tally nears 9 lakh mark, adds 3,581 new cases

Chennai :





Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,344 cases, totalling to 2,53,760. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,268. A total of 82,791 samples were tested on Sunday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1.99 crore. Seven districts have clocked new infections in triple digits -- Coimbatore 315, Chengalpet 297, Thiruvallur 163, Tiruchirappalli 150, Thanjavur 136, Kancheepuram 124.





Among the 14 deceased, two men aged 63 years and 58 years from Chennai, succumbed to the virus without any pre-existing illness or comorbidity. As many as 19 individuals who returned from various destinations, including one passenger from the United Arab Emirates were among those who tested positive today, the bulletin said.

The state has been witnessing a steady increase in daily cases over the past few weeks. On April 3, the single-day case count crossed the 3,000 mark. According to a medical bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,65,071 today with 1,813 patients being discharged, leaving 21,958 active cases including those in isolation.