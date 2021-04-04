State to speed up vaccine jabs as 13.16 lakh more doses arrive

Chennai :

The officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that adequate vaccine doses are being maintained to ensure availability as the demand for the vaccines is likely to rise.





A large number of people complained about the unavailability of Covaxin in private session sites as it was being stocked for those who require a second dose of the vaccine. However, with more doses being procured, the vaccine is to be made available to the private session sites upon request.





The vaccine doses received will be marked for the districts based on the demand for the vaccine. The district-wise requirements have been sorted, prioritising districts with more cases.





“We will be dispatching the vaccines to the specific districts based on the requirements. The State Vaccine Store will have a specific number of doses to be dispatched as demand grows. We expect a rise in the vaccine beneficiaries post elections,” said a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said the first dose of vaccines have been administered among the majority of healthcare workers and frontline workers and the focus is on the people aged 45 years and above. “As we expect a rise in the demand for vaccines, adequate doses are being maintained in district stores across the State,” he said.