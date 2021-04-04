Schools warned against opening admission process

Chennai :

Even though the School Education Department is yet to decide on calculating marks for Class 10 students who were declared all-pas, some private schools have begun admissions for Class 11 based on the marks that the students secured in the revision test.





A senior official from the School Education Department said the private school managements have been orally instructed against starting new admission process from Class 1 to 11 before the government came out with an official announcement.





“It came to our notice that certain private schools have issued “expression of interest” slips to parents to select which group they want to choose for their children who are studying in class 10,” he said.





Following complaints, all the district education officers were asked to monitor whether schools have begun new admission process in this manner, the official said. “If any school is found to have indulged in starting new enrollment without the permission of the government, strict action will be taken against its management,” he added.





The official said orders were also issued that there should be a common admission process for both private and government schools so that there would be parity among the students.





“After the elections, representatives of associations representing the schools will be called for a discussion about starting the next academic year according to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. It also depends on the new government to announce when to begin the admissions as well as opening up of schools for the coming academic year,” he said.