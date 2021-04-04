Technical exams postponed sine die, Group-IV aspirants to be affected

Chennai :

“In view of recent order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department due to increase in the spread of COVID-19 infections, the government technical examinations – April 2021 have been postponed. The revised schedule will be announced shortly,” said the notification from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), which conducts these examinations.





A senior DoTE official told DT Next that the Higher Education Department had tried to conduct technical exams like typewriting and shorthand in mid-January. “However, it was felt that the students would not have had enough practise, as the institutions were opened only in November after the lockdown. Therefore, it was re-scheduled from April 10 to April 25,” he added.





Tamil Nadu Typewriting Computer Institutes Association (TNTCIA) president L Senthil said usually there would be about 1.5 lakh applications for typewriting exams and about 50,000 for shorthand tests. “This year, however, the enrolment had crossed three lakh for both the exams,” he added.





There are thousands of vacancies in the State services, especially in the Personnel Administration Department, he said, adding that students would get extra marks in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV exams if they pass junior level typing exams.





“But with the postponement of the technical exams, it would be difficult for the students to participate in Group-IV exams to be conducted shortly, as typewriting or shorthand certificates will be vital during appointments,” he added.





A senior authority from the TNPSC said that Group-IV exam notification would be issued in June and the exams would be conducted in September. More than 13 lakh candidates had appeared for Group-IV exam in 2019, he added.





SR Sivasubramaniam, president, f Stenographers’ Guild, said most private firms have made it mandatory for personal assistants to learn shorthand. So the enrolment for the exam has been increased to 50,000.





According to him, the number of students appearing for typewriting exams has increased by more than 20 percent between 2008 and 2013. “It rose by 50 per cent since 2014, and about 2 lakh students had enrolled in 2019,” he said.