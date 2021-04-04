Kamal appeals to Coimbatore South candidates to help hold polls in honest, democratic manner

Chennai :

In a letter to the contestants in the Coimbatore South segment, he wrote that the election is neither a battlefield nor a match between two cricket teams. “I often point out to my colleagues that the outcome of an election should not be considered only on the fringes of victory or defeat. I want the forthcoming elections in the Coimbatore South constituency to be honest, transparent and peaceful. Let the candidate who the people consider better for them win. Whoever among us wins, it means the people of Coimbatore South constituency have won,” he said.





Noting that all candidates have come forward to work for the people, he said, “There is no doubt that it would be the greatest democratic culture if everyone who competed gave a shoulder to the winner. We must all cooperate to make this election honest and democratic. I want Coimbatore South to lead India forward towards a new political culture.”





Haasan who is making his electoral debut is contesting against BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan and Congress’s Mayura Jayakumar in the Coimbatore South seat.





MNM’s Perambur candidate releases bond to resign if he fails to fulfil promises:





MNM’s Perambur candidate A Ponnusamy on Saturday released the bond assuring the voters of his constituency that he would resign if he fails to fulfil the promises after being elected as MLA. “I have given assurance to voters of Perambur constituency – which comprises seven corporation wards to fulfil it from a month to three years if elected as an MLA. Kamal Haasan has signed the bond as a witness,” he said.