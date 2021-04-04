NDA is indulging in misuse of power and money, says Raja

Puducherry :

Talking to news persons here, Raja said the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu got a bright chance to win the election. The NDA in Tamil Nadu is indulging in misuse of power and money, he alleged. Wondering why prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPc is being clamped in Puducherry from Sunday evening, Raja sought an explanation from the Election Commission of India in this regard.





He urged the Puducherry Election Department to ensure a free and fair election in the Union TerritoryAlleging that the BJP-led NDA government is functioning against the interest of states, the CPI senior leader said that the verdict in the Assembly election should be a ‘warning’ to the government at the Centre.