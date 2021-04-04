41 pc of candidates in fray are in the age group of 25 to 40: ADR

Chennai :

According to the report, of the 3,559 candidates, as many as 1,451 are in the younger age group. As many as 1,756 candidates declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years, which is 49 per cent of the total number of candidates. “There are 348 (10 per cent) candidates, who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years and 3 candidates have declared they are more than 80 years old. One independent candidate from Vikravandi constituency has declared his age as 24 years in the affidavit,” the report said.





Also, 380 female candidates, which is 11 per cent, are contesting in the Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021. As many as 1,731 (49 per cent) have declared their educational qualifications to be between Class 5 and Class 12 while 1443 (41per cent) candidates have completed graduation. Also, 193 candidates are Diploma holders. As many as 106 candidates are not educated and 61 candidates are just literate.





Twenty five candidates have not disclosed their educational qualification. On the other hand, 466 candidates out of a total of 3,559 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, which is 13 per cent, and 207 (6 per cent) candidates have serious criminal cases.





Among the major parties, 136 out of 178 candidates from DMK, 46 out of 191 candidates from AIADMK, 18 out of 60 from DMDK, 15 out of 20 from BJP, 15 out of 21 from INC, 10 out of 23 from PMK, 3 out of 5 from CPM, 2 out of 4 from CPI and 1 out of 5 from NCP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. The report also added that the average assets per candidate for 21 INC candidates is Rs 15.64 crore and 178 DMK candidates is Rs 10.61 crore. Also, 191 AIADMK have average assets worth Rs. 9.91 crore and 20 BJP candidates have Rs 8.78 crore. The average of assets per candidate is Rs 1.72 crore.