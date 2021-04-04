Alagiri slams BJP over I-T raids against Oppn

Chennai :

Hitting out at the BJP led Centre for “unleashing I-T department on the Opposition” after their ploys failed in the election campaign, Alagiri sought to know what was the action taken by the CBI to vacate the stay obtained by Palaniswami in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court verdict ordering CBI probe against him. “Why is the CBI indifferent on the issue? I would like to allege that Amit Shah is protecting Chief Minister Palaniswami.





He lacks the courage to speak against the BJP led Centre because he is in the grip of CBI,” he said.





Describing Palaniswami as the claimant of the legacy of Jayalalithaa, who was the only serving Chief Minister to suffer conviction for corruption, Alagiri also wondered what action has been initiated by the I-T department in the last four years on the note sent with evidence by its director to the Chief Investigating Officer of the department on allegations of a few senior AIADMK ministers taking Rs 626 crore from a mining firm to distribute cash to voters ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls. Naming the three senior AIADMK ministers, who had allegedly taken hefty sums running into around Rs 200 crore each, the TNCC chief alleged that money was transported in ambulance vans bearing the symbol of the Centre and name of National Rural Health Mission and distributed to the voters then.





Also recalling the I-T seizure at contractor Sekar Reddy’s house immediately after demonetization, Alagiri asked, “What was the action initiated by I-T in the case? Did Enforcement Directorate investigate the case?” Alagiri also questioned CBI inaction on seizures made at the residence of State Health Minister Vijaya Baskar’s residence, Alagiri wondered what action was initiated by I-T department based on the alleged hawala transaction discoveries made by it after raiding the premises of AIADMK minister Natham Viswanathan and Karur Anbunathan’s residence in 2016. Alagiri also said the DMK-Congress combine would not be cowed down by the selective I-T raids done to defame the opposition close to the elections.