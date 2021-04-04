Nadda raps DMK for ‘foul’ language against Dalits and women

Sivagangai :

Accusing DMK leaders of using ‘foul’ language recently against Dalits, late AIADMK matriarch ‘Amma’ and women, he said it was very unfortunate. One could understand what respect they have for Dalits and women, he said here, addressing a poll rally canvassing support for BJP’s H Raja, who is contesting the April 6 Assembly polls from Karaikudi Assembly segment.





Such foul language was used while they were out of power and the way they would treat Dalits and women in the event of winning the polls is a ‘million dollar question,’ he said.





Earlier in Modakurichi, he said the statements of DMK leaders against Dalits and women were ‘shameful’ and the party has to be taught a lesson for it.





DMK Rajya Sabha MP R S Bharathi allegedly made derogatory comments against Scheduled Castes last year, following which a case was filed against him by police, he was arrested and got bail.





The top BJP leader said none should forget that both Congress and DMK are ‘synonymous’ with corruption. Dynastic and corrupt parties, the DMK and Congress were defeated twice in polls and they should be drubbed for the third time too, he said. Referring to the ‘Karuppar Kootam’ controversy of last





year, he said it was his party and ally AIADMK that respected





and took care of cultural values and people’s sentiments.





Kootam is a fringe group that denigrated a spiritual hymn in praise of Lord Muruga and those involved were arrested.