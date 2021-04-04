TN mulls stopping Class 12 sessions over spike in cases

Chennai :

Though schools were closed for classes 9 to 11 from March 22 due to the rise in infections, especially among students, regular sessions were conducted for Class 12 students who have to appear for board exams scheduled on May 3.





The classes were suspended from Saturday to April 7 because schools are to be converted into polling stations. “There are requests from the parents to extend closure of schools after elections due to fear of spike. Authorities are expected to discuss the matter with experts from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine to seek their recommendations,” a senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next. The demand is not new, said the official, noting that there were requests from several parents that schools be closed for Class 12 due to the alarming increase in cases. “Despite requests, the classes continued as board exams is vital,” the official said. He pointed out that if the closure is extended after elections, there would also be demands to postpone the board exams. “The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and would take a decision at an appropriate time,” he said.





S Arumainathan, president, Tamil Nadu Parents-Teachers Association (TNPTA), said many parents asked the association to urge the government to not only suspend classes but also defer board exam and push the next academic year by two or three months.