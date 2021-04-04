Industrialist keeps promise, TN’s ‘Idli Amma’ to have her own house

Chennai :

His recent update on Tamil Nadu’s Idli Amma, where he promises she will have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook and sell idlis, is winning hearts.





Also known as ‘Idli Amma,’ Kamalathal lives in Vadivelampalayam, a village near Peru in Tamil Nadu, and has been selling idlis with sambhar and chutney for 37 years. Her story had gone viral in 2019 after Mahindra shared her video and said that he will be “happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fuelled stove.”





On Friday, Anand Mahindra posted Kamalathal’s video again and said, “Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis.” He added, “She said her priority was a new home/workspace. Grateful to the Registration Office at Thondamuthur for helping us achieve our first milestone by speedily registering the land.” His post has gone viral on social media as Anand Mahindra’s fans and followers applauded him for his noble deed.