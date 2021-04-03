'People in TN will vote for BJP and NDA for all development work by PM'

New Delhi :

Despite being a minor partner in the alliance, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make its presence felt in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, where it has currently no member. To win the maximum seats, the BJP has focused on coordinated effort of reaching out to the people, strengthening booth committees and public meetings, rallies and roadshows of senior leaders. The saffron party has ensured that a senior leader campaigns in each of these 20 constituencies the BJP is contesting.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief J P Nadda, Union Ministers and senior party leaders campaigned in all the twenty seats the BJP is contesting. BJP national General Secretary and in-charge of Tamil Nadu, C T Ravi told IANS that Prime Minister Modi has has addressed three rallies in Tamil Nadu. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda also frequently visited the state.





"A senior central leader has visited one of the 20 Assembly constituencies the BJP is contesting. In some constituencies, four or five programmes of central leaders were held," Ravi said. He added that people are supporting the BJP and other NDA candidates to continue the development work started by the Modi government in the state.





"Modi government at the Centre has delivered its developmental agenda in the state. The Modi government has already given development projects worth over Rs 6.10 lakh crore to the state directly benefiting 1.60 crore people there," he said.





Ravi claimed that Modi has connected New Delhi to Tamil Nadu and it is a connection of hearts. "People will vote for BJP and NDA for all the work Modiji has done for Tamil Nadu," he said.





Campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will end on Sunday evening. Voting for the 234-member Assembly will be held on April 6 in a single phase. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.