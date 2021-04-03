BJP, AIADMK workers held for distributing cash to voters

A total of 14 workers of two political parties were arrested for allegedly distributing cash to voters in two areas here on Saturday, police said.
Coimbatore: Based on information, the police went to an area in Coimbatore south constituency where they caught 12 BJP workers distributing the money to residents. A sum of Rs 46,000 was seized from them and six two- wheelers were impounded, the police said. In another incident, two AIADMK workers were held for distributing money in an area coming under Coimbatore north constituency, they said. A total of Rs 24,500 in cash was seized from their possession, they added.
